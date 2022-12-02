 
December 2, 2022

PM Ciuca, ForMin Aurescu welcome the Netherlands’ and Sweden’s decisions to back Romania’s Schengen accession
PM Ciuca, ForMin Aurescu welcome the Netherlands’ and Sweden’s decisions to back Romania’s Schengen accession.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Friday, the positive evaluation of the Dutch Government in favour of Romania’s accession to Schengen. “I welcome the recognition by the Dutch Government of Romania’s preparation to be able to join Schengen (...)

Trade Register: Number Of Companies With Foreign Capital Newly Established In Romania Up 30.7% In 2022 The number of companies with foreign capital newly established in Romania grew by 30.7% in the first ten months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, up to 6,175 units, according to data centralized by the country's Trade Register (...)

President Iohannis, Greek PM Mitsotakis address challenges to ensure energy security The current challenges in terms of ensuring energy security and affordable prices for citizens were among the topics addressed on Friday, by president Klaus Iohannis, on a working visit in Athens, and the Greek premier, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to the Presidential Administration. (...)

Greece fully supports Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, President Sakellaropoulou tells counterpart Iohannis Greece fully supports Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area, on Friday said the Greek president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, at her meeting with Romanian president, Klaus Iohannis, in Athens, on a working visit to Greece, the Presidential Administration informed, in a statement sent to (...)

Eurostat: Romania Ranks Fourth In The EU By Wheat Crop In 2022 With a crop of 9.18 million tons of wheat harvested from 2.1 million hectares Romania placed fourth in the European Union (EU) in 2022, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed on Friday (Dec 2).

3% in Fondul Proprietatea Change Hands on December 2 A major transaction was recorded on the DEALS market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange at 3 p.m. on Friday, when 175.2 million Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) worth RON336 million changed hands. The transaction was concluded at the market price, (...)

Romania Industrial Production Prices Surge 41% YoY In October 2022 Romania's industrial production prices for the total (domestic market and non–domestic market) increased by 41.1% In October 2022 compared to October 2021. data from Romania's statistics board INS showed on Friday.

Ukrainian soldiers send well wishes, thanks to Romania on National Day Radu Hossu, a marketeer-turned-war correspondent from Brașov, posted on his Facebook page a video with messages from Ukrainian soldiers to Romania on the occasion of the latter’s National Day. “Congratulations to the Romanian people for the national day. We love you,” says one Ukrainian soldier. (...)

 


