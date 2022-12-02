PM Ciuca, ForMin Aurescu welcome the Netherlands’ and Sweden’s decisions to back Romania’s Schengen accession

PM Ciuca, ForMin Aurescu welcome the Netherlands’ and Sweden’s decisions to back Romania’s Schengen accession. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Friday, the positive evaluation of the Dutch Government in favour of Romania’s accession to Schengen. “I welcome the recognition by the Dutch Government of Romania’s preparation to be able to join Schengen (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]