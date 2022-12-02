Greece fully supports Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area, President Sakellaropoulou tells counterpart Iohannis

Greece fully supports Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, on Friday said the Greek president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, at her meeting with Romanian president, Klaus Iohannis, in Athens, on a working visit to Greece, the Presidential Administration informed, in a statement sent to