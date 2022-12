Eurostat: Romania Ranks Fourth In The EU By Wheat Crop In 2022

Eurostat: Romania Ranks Fourth In The EU By Wheat Crop In 2022. With a crop of 9.18 million tons of wheat harvested from 2.1 million hectares Romania placed fourth in the European Union (EU) in 2022, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed on Friday (Dec 2). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]