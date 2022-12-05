Romania to seal memorandum for green energy transport with Azerbaijan and Georgia

Romania to seal memorandum for green energy transport with Azerbaijan and Georgia. Romanian foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu tackled last week with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov the latest details related to the green electricity cable to link the two countries and stretch to Hungary as well. The two met in Poland at Lodz on the occasion of the OSCE ministerial