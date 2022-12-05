Bucharest municipality seeks to borrow EUR 100 mln to pay its heating bill

Bucharest municipality seeks to borrow EUR 100 mln to pay its heating bill. Bucharest City Hall has launched a procurement procedure intending to contract a bank loan of RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln) to pay off its debts to Termoenergetica – the operator of the centralized heating system in the capital city, Profit.ro reported. The Government has recently refused to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]