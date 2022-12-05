Consumer prices in Romania have absorbed only half of the energy price shock so far



The industrial prices for intermediary industrial goods, which do not include the energy prices, rose by 50% over the past couple of years as of October (when they were up 20.5% YoY) - twice as fast as the consumer goods, which have advanced by only 23% (as of September, latest data available) (...)