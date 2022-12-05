Turkey's Memorial Healthcare takes over Romanian oncology hospital from Monza

Turkey's Memorial Healthcare takes over Romanian oncology hospital from Monza. Turkish group Memorial Healthcare, which owns 11 hospitals in Turkey, took over the oncology hospital that operates within Enayati Medical City in Bucharest, according to Ziarul Financiar. The hospital was controlled by the Italian group Monza (80%), while Wargha Enayati, the founder of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]