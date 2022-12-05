Restart Energy implements a new photovoltaic system for Metalul Mesa company worth EUR 195.000

Restart Energy implements a new photovoltaic system for Metalul Mesa company worth EUR 195.000. Restart Energy, one of the largest independent electricity suppliers on the local market, announces the signing of a new contract worth EUR 195,000 with Metalul Mesa S.A., for the installation of 295,2 kWp photovoltaic generators. The new project involves the installation of 656 photovoltaic (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]