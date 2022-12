Elvila Jan-Sept Losses Widen from RON1.5M to RON4.5M

Elvila Jan-Sept Losses Widen from RON1.5M to RON4.5M. Furniture producer Elvila, controlled by businessman Viorel Catarama, reported RON4.45 million losses for January-September 2022, from a net loss of RON1.54 million last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]