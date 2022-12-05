Comalim Sells Property In Arad For EUR3MComalim Arad (MALI.RO), a company engrossed in meat and meat products wholesale, announced in a stock market report the conclusion of a sale and purchase contract worth EUR3.15 million (RON15.5 million).
Game Developer Keywords Announces Opening of Bucharest StudioIrish-held Keywords Studios, a provider of services to the games industry, which entered Romania by acquiring AMC RO Studio - a 3D art and design studio providing creative 3D visual design and development services, in 2021, announces the opening of a studio in Bucharest and plans to hire more (...)
Three-Month ROBOR Stays At 7.75% After Several Days On Downward PathRomania’s three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, stayed put at 7.75% a year on Monday (Dec 5) after being on downward trend at the beginning of December 2022, in line with central bank (...)