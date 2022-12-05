CTPark Brașov in Romania signs up with German high-tech manufacturer Diehl Controls as maiden tenant for planned EUR 40 Million R&D Centre

CTP, continental Europe's largest listed owner, developer and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, has welcomed Germany's Diehl Controls, a leading global high-tech manufacturer, as the maiden tenant at its new 50,000 sqm business park at the city of Brașov in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]