After the pandemic, clinics and hospitals invest in interior design and comfort: Chairry Design & Furniture to record 5 times more sales in the medical segment in 2022



Chairry Design & Furniture saw 500% growth in the medical furniture product segment in the first 10 months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. In 2022, Chairry supplied over 500 pieces of furniture to clinics and hospitals. The most requested products were office chairs, stools, (...)