Pavăl Holding strengthens its office portfolio and management team: Marian Roman, Managing Director for the Europolis Office division. Pavăl Holding Properties, the real estate investment vehicle owned by the Pavăl family, strengthens its Romanian office portfolio by acquiring seven flagship projects from CA Immo. The new division, Europolis Office, will be led by Marian Roman, one of the most respected leaders in the real (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]