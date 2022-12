Patria Credit IFN Signs New Guarantee Agreement with EIF to Fund Small Businesses

Patria Credit IFN Signs New Guarantee Agreement with EIF to Fund Small Businesses. Patria Credit IFN SA, a non-banking financial institution part of Patria Bank Group, has signed a new guarantee agreement with the European Investment Fund (EIF), within a RON205 ceiling, which will secure funding for small businesses worth over RON256 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]