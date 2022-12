UiPath stock jumps 10% after Q3 results beat expectations

UiPath stock jumps 10% after Q3 results beat expectations. UiPath, the first Romanian company listed on Wall Street, announced revenues of USD 262.7 mln in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, which led to a 10% jump in the company’s stock price. The revenues level, up 19% from the same quarter last year, beat expectations and led UiPath stock to a price of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]