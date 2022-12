Romanian team named World Rowing’s 2022 Women's Crew of the Year

Romanian team named World Rowing's 2022 Women's Crew of the Year. Romanian rowers Simona Radiş and Ancuţa Bodnar have been named 2022 Women's Crew of the Year by the International Rowing Federation at this year's World Rowing Awards. The two became Olympic champions at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, and double European champions in 2022 in women's double rowing (...)