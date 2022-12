President Iohannis to attend European Union -Western Balkans summit in Tirana

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday will attend a European Union – Western Balkans summit meeting in Tirana, Albania, the Presidential Administration reports. The meeting in Tirana is the first event of this kind organised in a Western Balkan capital, which reconfirms the European (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]