RBL: Romania is a pillar of stability in its region and can support the economic development of Europe through its access to the Black Sea



RBL: Romania is a pillar of stability in its region and can support the economic development of Europe through its access to the Black Sea.

Romania is a pillar of stability in its region and can support the economic development of Europe thanks to its access to the Black Sea, Romanian Business Leaders (RBL) said on Monday ahead of a vote on Romania’s full accession to the European Union’s border-free Schengen area. In a press... The (...)