Bucharest Christmas Market: Mayor announces “silent day” for kids with special needs

Bucharest Christmas Market: Mayor announces “silent day” for kids with special needs. For a few hours this Wednesday, December 7, the organizers of the Bucharest Christmas Market will lower the volume of the music and turn off some of the lights so that children with sensory impairments can also enjoy the fair, mayor Nicusor Dan said. The initiative is called "silent day" and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]