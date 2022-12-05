 
December 5, 2022

Bucharest Christmas Market: Mayor announces “silent day” for kids with special needs
Dec 5, 2022

Bucharest Christmas Market: Mayor announces “silent day” for kids with special needs.

For a few hours this Wednesday, December 7, the organizers of the Bucharest Christmas Market will lower the volume of the music and turn off some of the lights so that children with sensory impairments can also enjoy the fair, mayor Nicusor Dan said. The initiative is called "silent day" and (...)

Comalim Sells Property In Arad For EUR3M Comalim Arad (MALI.RO), a company engrossed in meat and meat products wholesale, announced in a stock market report the conclusion of a sale and purchase contract worth EUR3.15 million (RON15.5 million).

Game Developer Keywords Announces Opening of Bucharest Studio Irish-held Keywords Studios, a provider of services to the games industry, which entered Romania by acquiring AMC RO Studio - a 3D art and design studio providing creative 3D visual design and development services, in 2021, announces the opening of a studio in Bucharest and plans to hire more (...)

Three-Month ROBOR Stays At 7.75% After Several Days On Downward Path Romania’s three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, stayed put at 7.75% a year on Monday (Dec 5) after being on downward trend at the beginning of December 2022, in line with central bank (...)

Ascendia Lists New RON4.3M Bond Issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange E-learning company Ascendia (ASC.RO), listed a new bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange’s Multilateral Trading System on Tuesday.

IntMin Bode: Migration problems facing Austria cannot be attributed to Romania The migration problems facing Austria cannot be attributed to Romania, Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode says on Tuesday. He reiterates that Romania meets all the technical conditions for accession to the Schengen area. “Categorically, our country cannot be penalised undeservedly and (...)

Logicor Completes Last Building Of Logicor Bucharest I Logistics Park In Mogosoaia Logistics space developer Logicor has completed the development of the last building of approximately 23,000 sqm of the state-of-the-art Logicor Bucharest I Logistics Park in Mogosoaia, 12km northwest of Bucharest city center.

Online Shopping Annually Produces Tens Of Thousands Of Tons Of Packaging Waste The e-commerce segment has strongly developed in Romania over the last ten years, especially during the pandemic and, according to public data analyzed by Clean Recycle, approximately 10,000 online platforms are active in Romania, selling products from various (...)

 


