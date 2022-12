Cluj-Napoca mayor rescues lost puppy, tries to find the owner

Cluj-Napoca mayor rescues lost puppy, tries to find the owner. Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc was walking home from shopping at a local retailer on Strada Frunzișului, in the Zorilor neighborhood of Cluj-Napoca when he found a lost puppy with no chip or other identification tags on the street over the weekend. He later took the dog to his office and announced (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]