Energy Minster: Romania has become independent of Russian oil, embargo won’t affect us

Energy Minster: Romania has become independent of Russian oil, embargo won’t affect us. The embargo on Russian oil will not affect Romania, considering that the oil companies in our country have found alternative resources and no longer bring oil from the Russian Federation, the minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, said in a press conference on Monday. “We didn’t sit idle waiting for (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]