Gemma Webb Appointed CEO And Chairman Of Executive Board Of RetuRO Sistem Garantie Returnare

Gemma Webb Appointed CEO And Chairman Of Executive Board Of RetuRO Sistem Garantie Returnare. Gemma Webb was appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RetuRO Sistem Garantie Returnare, the company that has been designated as administrator of the deposit-return system (DRS) in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]