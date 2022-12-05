Bucharest is Romania's highest-paying city, Cluj and Timis counties come next

Bucharest is Romania's highest-paying city, Cluj and Timis counties come next. Official data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) have been centralized by local daily Ziarul Financiar to reveal the trend of salaries in all Romanian counties. An average employee in Bucharest received an average net salary of over RON 5,200 in September, a 15% increase from the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]