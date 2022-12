Parliament decides to revoke Niculae Badalau from the Court of Accounts

Parliament decides to revoke Niculae Badalau from the Court of Accounts. The Plenary of the Parliament decided, on Monday, with 308 votes in favor and one abstention, to revoke Niculae Badalau from the position of advisor to the Court of Accounts and vice-president of the audit authority. The decision to initiate the revocation procedure was made last week by the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]