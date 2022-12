Charger.ro Raises EUR245,000 From Group Of Investors

Charger.ro, a Romanian integrator of green-tech solutions and services for personal consumption and for companies, has drawn an investment of EUR245,000 from a group of investors within a process coordinated by Bravva Angels, a community of business angel investors in Romania aiming to support (...)