New car registrations in Romania increased by 6.9% to a total 116,891 units on the year in the first eleven months of 2022, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) and of Romania's General Directorate for Driving Licenses and Car Registration (DRPCIV) showed.