Astra Vagoane Calatori Expects to Work at Capacity in 2023. Astra Vagoane Calatori plant, one of the biggest players on the local rolling stock market, will operate at full capacity next year, when it is due to deliver 48 streetcars to Bucharest and other cities in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]