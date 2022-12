Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii Advised GlobalLogic On Acquiring Fortech

Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii Advised GlobalLogic On Acquiring Fortech. Law firm Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii has assisted US company GlobalLogic Inc. in acquiring Fortech, one of Romania’s leading IT services providers, a transaction which marked GlobalLogic’s entry into the Romanian market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]