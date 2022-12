Logicor Completes Last Building Of Logicor Bucharest I Logistics Park In Mogosoaia

Logicor Completes Last Building Of Logicor Bucharest I Logistics Park In Mogosoaia. Logistics space developer Logicor has completed the development of the last building of approximately 23,000 sqm of the state-of-the-art Logicor Bucharest I Logistics Park in Mogosoaia, 12km northwest of Bucharest city center. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]