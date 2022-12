Comalim Sells Property In Arad For EUR3M

Comalim Sells Property In Arad For EUR3M. Comalim Arad (MALI.RO), a company engrossed in meat and meat products wholesale, announced in a stock market report the conclusion of a sale and purchase contract worth EUR3.15 million (RON15.5 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]