Liberty to carry out maintenance works at RO steel mill given market conditions

Liberty to carry out maintenance works at RO steel mill given market conditions. Romanian steel mill Liberty Galati (formerly Sidex), part of the global group Liberty, announced plans to carry out a maintenance and repair program worth RON 18.3 mln at its Furnace 5, "given that the demand for steel at the European level is affected by macroeconomic challenges." The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]