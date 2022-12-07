Austria's Porr wins EUR 60 mln modernization contract with Bucharest's main airport

Austria's Porr wins EUR 60 mln modernization contract with Bucharest's main airport. The Bucharest Airports National Company announced that it signed a RON 300 mln (EUR 60 mln) contract for works aimed at increasing the operational capacity of the Henri Coandă Airport infrastructure. It is the largest investment contract in the last ten years, the company said.