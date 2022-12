Romania envisages 4.4%-of-GDP budget deficit in 2023

Romania envisages 4.4%-of-GDP budget deficit in 2023. Romania seeks to bring the general government budget deficit down to 4.4% of GDP next year from an estimated 5.7%-of-GDP gap in 2022, according to the budget planning draft published by the Ministry of Finance on December 6. The medium-term budget strategy published along with the 2023 budget (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]