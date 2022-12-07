 
December 7, 2022

INSCOP poll: Majority of Romanians believe that the Romania of tomorrow will look better
A survey carried out by INSCOP Research reveals that the majority of Romanians believe that the Romania of tomorrow led by today’s children will look better, as 54pct of the respondents shared this particular opinion, while 25.2pct said the situation in the country will get worse when led by (...)

Farmaceutica Remedia Nears RON400M Turnover in Jan-Sept 2022, Up 13% from Year-Earlier Period Remedia group, with activities in drug wholesale for pharmacies, but also for clinics and private hospitals, in pharma retail and sale of robots for pharmacies, posted RON390 million turnover in the first nine months of 2022, up 13% from the year-earlier (...)

Constanta, Iasi, Brasov and Bucharest Have Biggest Investments in Hotels and Pensions Underway Constanta, Iasi, Brasov and Bucharest boast the largest investments underway in accommodation units, reveals a ZF analysis carried out based on IBC Focus platform data.

Trade between Romania, United Arab Emirates amount to 375 million dollars, in 9 months The total value of bilateral exchanges between Romania and the United Arab Emirates in nine months of this year was 375 million dollars, more than the total volume recorded in 2021, according to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Municipality of Bucharest (CCIB). (...)

Households covered more than 10% of Romania's borrowing needs this year Romanians purchased the equivalent of RON 16 bln (EUR 3.2 bln) worth of Government bonds during the first eleven months of the year under the two schemes (Fidelis and Tezaur) organised by the Treasury, Economica.net reported. This is more than 10% of the Government’s financing needs this year. (...)

Romania's public debt to GDP ratio diluted by inflation to 47.6% The public debt of Romania’s Government increased by EUR 13.9 bln during the first three quarters of the year (to EUR 130.5 bln at the end of September), compared to the 15.5 bln rise during the entire last year, and yet the public debt to GDP ratio eased to 47.6% down from 48.8% at the end of (...)

Gross fix capital formation drives Romania's GDP growth to 4% YoY in Q3 Romania’s GDP increased by 4.0% YoY in Q3, the statistics office INS confirmed on December 7. The GDP over the past four quarters reached EUR 275 bln, up from EUR 261 bln calculated at the end of June, which is likely to sweeten the current account and public debt-to-GDP ratios. The gross fix (...)

Eurostat: Romania Had One Of The Highest GDP Growth Rates In The EU, Of 4.7%, In Q3/2022 Romania had the one of the highest annual economic growth rates in the European Union, of 4.7%, in the third quarter of 2022, being outpaced only by Ireland (10.6%), Croatia (5.5%), Cyprus (5.4%), Malta (5.2%) and Portugal (4.9%), as per data released Wednesday (Dec 7) by Eurostat, the (...)

 


