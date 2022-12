American Corner to open at Sibiu’s ASTRA Library

American Corner to open at Sibiu’s ASTRA Library. American Corner Sibiu, a public resource and information center that promotes the joint cultural and democratic values of the U.S. and Romania, will open in Sibiu on December 7 at the ASTRA Library. This is the tenth center of the American Corners program running in the libraries of Bacau, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]