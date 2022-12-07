Households covered more than 10% of Romania's borrowing needs this yearRomanians purchased the equivalent of RON 16 bln (EUR 3.2 bln) worth of Government bonds during the first eleven months of the year under the two schemes (Fidelis and Tezaur) organised by the Treasury, Economica.net reported. This is more than 10% of the Government’s financing needs this year. (...)
Romania's public debt to GDP ratio diluted by inflation to 47.6%The public debt of Romania’s Government increased by EUR 13.9 bln during the first three quarters of the year (to EUR 130.5 bln at the end of September), compared to the 15.5 bln rise during the entire last year, and yet the public debt to GDP ratio eased to 47.6% down from 48.8% at the end of (...)
Gross fix capital formation drives Romania's GDP growth to 4% YoY in Q3Romania’s GDP increased by 4.0% YoY in Q3, the statistics office INS confirmed on December 7. The GDP over the past four quarters reached EUR 275 bln, up from EUR 261 bln calculated at the end of June, which is likely to sweeten the current account and public debt-to-GDP ratios. The gross fix (...)