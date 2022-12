Housing Deals Up 30% in Bucharest and Ilfov in November, 1% Nationwide

Housing Deals Up 30% in Bucharest and Ilfov in November, 1% Nationwide. Bucharest continued to see rising housing demand in November as well with 6,435 units being traded in the capital city and Ilfov, up 30% from the 4,946 of November 2021, in line with data from the national cadaster agency ANCPI. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]