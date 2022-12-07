Electric Castle: Iggy Pop, Chemical Brothers to perform at 2023 festival

Iggy Pop, The Chemical Brothers, George Ezra and The Hu are among the artists who will perform at next year's edition of Electric Castle, the organizers told radio station RockFM. The festival, held at Banffy Castle in Bonţida, near Cluj, is scheduled to take place between July 19 and July 23. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]