Luca Victor Rogojanu was appointed Deputy General Manager and Credit and Risk Management Division coordinator at OTP Bank Romania

Luca Victor Rogojanu was appointed Deputy General Manager and Credit and Risk Management Division coordinator at OTP Bank Romania. Luca Victor Rogojanu was appointed Deputy General Manager (DCEO) and coordinator of the Credit and Risk Management Division within OTP Bank Romania. The appointment took place following the official approval issued by the National Bank of Romania. Under his coordination, the Credit and Risk (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]