Safetech Innovations posts 28.3 million lei revenue and a net profit of 5.3 million lei in the first nine months of 2022



Safetech Innovations (BVB: SAFE), a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, post total operating revenues of 28.3 million lei in the first nine months of 2022, a 49% increase compared to last year and a net profit of 5.3 million lei, a 134%... (...)