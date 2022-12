Winter Season bookings still below pre-pandemic levels in Europe

Winter Season bookings still below pre-pandemic levels in Europe. Macro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu Just returned from the National Day of Romania holiday, many Romanians are planning their Christmas vacation. And they are not alone. One third of Europeans are planning to travel this Holiday Season. But the inflation, with energy (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]