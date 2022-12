Simtel Team Opens Subsidiary in Republic of Moldova

Simtel Team, a Romanian engineering and technology company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announced the opening of a subsidiary in Chisinau, the Republic of Moldova, through the setting up of a local company, called Simtel Solar, in which the company owns 100% of