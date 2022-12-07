Romania will negotiate until the last moment, will plead for a vote on its accession to the Schengen Area at the JHA Council



Romania will negotiate until the last moment, will plead for a vote on its accession to the Schengen Area at the JHA Council.

Romania will negotiate until the last moment and will plead for a vote on its accession to the Schengen Area at the JHA Council on Thursday, according to government sources. According to the same sources, the Romanian authorities remain firmly involved and engaged in the negotiations. “We are (...)