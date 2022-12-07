November Brings Higher Rents In Romanian Cities Of Oradea, Constanta, Bucharest, Iasi

November Brings Higher Rents In Romanian Cities Of Oradea, Constanta, Bucharest, Iasi. A monthly report conducted by Storia.ro in November 2022 considered the top ten cities in Romania which were the most active on the rental market in terms of the number of ads published, listing the cities of Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Brasov, Constanta, Timisoara, Iasi, Craiova, Sibiu, Oradea, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]