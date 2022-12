Municipal stadium opens in Sibiu after modernization works

Municipal stadium opens in Sibiu after modernization works. Sibiu’s Municipal Stadium was officially opened on December 6 following a RON 211 million (EUR 42.2 million) investment in its upgrade. The funding came exclusively from Sibiu’s local budget, mayor Astrid Fodor explained. The stadium received the needed approvals from the Romanian Football (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]