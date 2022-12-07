 
December 7, 2022

Lucian Bode's plagiarism case: UBB Ethics Commission to re-analyze PhD thesis
Dec 7, 2022

Lucian Bode's plagiarism case: UBB Ethics Commission to re-analyze PhD thesis.

The Babeș-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) has begun reworking its plagiarism analysis of Interior Affairs minister Lucian Bode’s PhD thesis. The news broke after PressOne’s investigative journalist Emilia Șercan revealed two weeks ago that the minister plagiarized at least 18.5% of his (...)

