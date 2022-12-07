Employees, jobseekers advantaged by post-pandemic job market, eJobs CEO says

Employees, jobseekers advantaged by post-pandemic job market, eJobs CEO says. The first post-pandemic year, 2022, gave the upper hand to employees and jobseekers in Romania, as companies vying for new talent upped salaries and expanded teams, according to recruitment platform eJobs. eJobs, one of the top recruitment websites in the country, registered 14.1% more jobs (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]