E.ON consolidates offices in Record Park Cluj-Napoca

E.ON consolidates offices in Record Park Cluj-Napoca. E.ON Business Services Cluj, one of the largest employers and most active players in business support services field in Cluj-Napoca, will relocate their center to Record Park, the mixed-use project developed by Speedwell, and owned by AYA Properties Fund, in the center of the city, in a move to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]