3rd edition of Purple Night Romania mobilizes the private and public sector on International Day of Persons with Disabilities



3rd edition of Purple Night Romania mobilizes the private and public sector on International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Several municipalities across Romania, together with the private sector joined forces once again and lit in purple their buildings and public landmarks on the evening of December, 3rd starting 18, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. #PurpleNightRomania is a call to (...)