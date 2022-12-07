Eurostat: Romania Had One Of The Highest GDP Growth Rates In The EU, Of 4.7%, In Q3/2022



Romania had the one of the highest annual economic growth rates in the European Union, of 4.7%, in the third quarter of 2022, being outpaced only by Ireland (10.6%), Croatia (5.5%), Cyprus (5.4%), Malta (5.2%) and Portugal (4.9%), as per data released Wednesday (Dec 7) by Eurostat, the (...)